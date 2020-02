A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Outer Banks until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and from Cape Charles to Currituck until 2 p.m.

Visibility is about a quarter to half a mile, the National Weather Service said.

A small craft advisory is also in effect fo the Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke sounds through 7 p.m., with low visibility and rough water conditions.

