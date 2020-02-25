Police searching for Publix thief last seen in red track suit

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department is searching for a shoplifter who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Publix on Feb. 19.

The thief, dressed in a red track suit complete with red shoes, walked in to the store at 1530 N. Croatan Highway about 7 p.m. and made off with several stolen items, mostly medication, police said.

He left in a silver, four-door passenger car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kill Devil Hills Police at 252-449-5337 or contact the Dare Community Crime Line here.

