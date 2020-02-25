Gas main break shuts down roads in Kill Devil Hills around mile post 7

February 25, 2020
[photo courtesy Kill Devil Hills Police Department/Capt. J.C. Towler]

A gas main running along N.C. 12 in Kill Devil Hills was damaged by a construction crew, shutting down roads east of U.S. 158 throughout the mile post 7 area Tuesday afternoon.

Kill Devil Hills Police spokesperson Capt. J.C. Towler said the incident happened at the corner of Second Street and North Virginia Dare Trail.

All roads between Tanya and First streets have been shutdown, but Towler said no evacuations were ordered.

Crews from Piedmont Natural Gas were on the scene to make repairs at 2:45 p.m.

