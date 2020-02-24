Early-morning fire damages home in Ocean Acres

Fire damaged a home in the 300 block of Ocean Acres Drive in Kill Devil Hills early Monday morning.

Fire crews from Colington and Nags Head fire departments responded about 5:13 a.m., along with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the back of the structure on the ground flood. No one was injured.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the fire origin and cause.

