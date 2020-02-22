VIDEO: Coast Guard escorts ailing sport fishing vessel near Oregon Inlet

While conducting a bar standby Saturday morning, Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet’s motor life boat crew was hailed on CH 16 by a nearby sport fisher who had suffered a crack in their hull and was taking on water.

“Within seconds, our crew had the vessel in sight and was able to get on scene to determine the extent of the damage,” the station said in a Facebook post. “The vessel had several inches of water onboard, however their bilge pumps were activated and the water level was maintained enough to proceed under their own power.”

Six- to eight-foot waves were breaking on the bar, so the Coast Guard escorted the vessel by breaking up the following seas.

The vessel lost their port gear during the transit but made it through safely.

“The water level thankfully subsided enough for both vessels to make it back with no issues,” the Coast Guard wrote. “Bravo Zulu team for being there when it mattered the most!”

