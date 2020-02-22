Be on the lookout! Manteo Furniture truck stolen overnight

One of Manteo Furniture and Appliance’s oldest trucks was stolen from the business overnight.

The truck, with black and red lettering, was last seen westbound over the bridge toward Manns Harbor at 12:32 a.m. It was stolen sometime after employees left the business at 209 Sir Walter Raleigh St. after 5 p.m. Friday, owner Ken Daniels said this morning.

The truck looks like the one pictured, but is a bit larger. The license plate number is BN7093.

Daniels said Manteo Furniture has other trucks out on deliveries today, but they are newer with photos of furniture and appliances, “so you can tell the difference.”

Anyone who may have seen the truck in the early morning hours or has any information is asked to call Daniels at 252-423-0009.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.