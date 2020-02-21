Outer Banks waking up to NoSnOBX; still windy and cold through Friday

The Outer Banks missed out on the first wintry blast to hit northeastern North Carolina in more than two years, with just a few snow squalls that ended around daybreak.

But it is still windy and cold, with high surf and blowing sand. In other words, just a typical Friday in Feburary on the beach.

A few scattered power outages have been reported, with around 150 customers in the dark this morning in Kitty Hawk.

Schools across the region cancelled classes for students on Friday as a precaution.

Those who have driven along N.C. 12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe this morning have reported just sand blowing across the road, and no overwash this morning’s high tide which was at 6 a.m.

Mirlo Beach at 7:25 a.m. [NCDOT image]

Further inland, reports are coming in that between one and three inches of snow accumulated in some spots with the fast-moving storm system.

Around 2 inches of snow in Beaufort County on Feb. 21, 2020. [Autumn Kozer photo]

Travel to interior sections of North Carolina could be treacherous tonight, as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing after skies clear later today.

Cherry Branch’s boat decks are sitting about a foot above

the road way and the waters are continuing to rise. This north north east wind is

driving Pamlico sound water down on top of us. We won’t be able to run

until the River levels drop. pic.twitter.com/LI78ZjekbD — NCFerryCherryBranch (@NCFerryCHBranch) February 21, 2020

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.