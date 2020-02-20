Mayor’s Achievement Award goes to First Flight senior Joseph Lewis

Joseph Lewis, a senior at First Flight High School was recognized by the Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners earlier this month for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest achievement from the Boy Scouts of America.

Lewis is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society in scouting whose members exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives.

For his Eagle Scout project, Lewis refurbished a floating fishing platform at the Nags Head Woods Ecological Preserve. He utilized the components of a derelict platform to refurbish one in disrepair and also made it handicap accessible. He then cut a new trail to the refurbished platform.

Mayor Ben Sproul, a third generation Eagle Scout, presented Lewis with a Mayor’s Achievement Award and congratulated him on his honorable accomplishment.

