Outer Banks Spectrum outage expected to repaired by early afternoon

Spectrum internet, voice and cable is out once again along the Outer Banks this morning, with the outage centered in Kitty Hawk.

The exact cause of the outage remains unknown. Business customers were notified of the problem just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and told about 9 a.m. that repairs would take about four hours.

Only one fiber optic line feeds Outer Banks Spectrum cable and internet customers, and service is frequently out for hours at a time.

