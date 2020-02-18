Two workers shocked in construction accident in lower Currituck County

Two men were seriously hurt after suffering an electrical shock Monday while working on the exterior of a house in lower Currituck County.

Currituck Fire-EMS and Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Michael Street in the Colonial Beach neighborhood near Powells Point at 11:53 a.m.

The pair were removing a pole from scaffolding when it inadvertently contacted an energized power line, according to Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph “Chip” Melton.

Melton said the pair were airlifted by Nightingale and Dare Medflight medical helicopters to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

