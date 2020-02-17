Flags ordered to half-staff in memory of former Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday, February 17, until sunset on Wednesday, February 19, in honor of former North Carolina Lt. Governor Robert “Bob” Jordan, who passed away on Sunday.

In 1984, Jordan was elected lieutenant governor, serving from 1985 to 1988. Jordan ran for governor in 1988, losing to Gov. James Martin in the general election.

Prior to his role as lieutenant governor, Jordan served as a state senator from 1976 to 1984.

“Today we lost a great North Carolinian with the passing of my friend and former Lt. Governor Bob Jordan,” Cooper said in a statement.

“He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life,” Cooper said. “Our prayers are with his entire family, especially his wife Sarah and his granddaughter Cole.”

A service celebrating Jordan’s life will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at the West Montgomery High School Auditorium in Mt. Gilead. Click to read full obituary

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

All North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

