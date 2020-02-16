VIDEO: Well wishers line streets in surprise send-off for Tricia Lawrenson

Tricia Lawrenson and her husband Nate left their Kill Devil Hills home Sunday afternoon for Durham, and a possible ground-breaking third double-lung transplant for the mom of two with cystic fibrosis.

The couple has moved temporarily for a month of physical therapy and rehabilitation in preparation for being listed for transplant at Duke University Hospital. After surgery, Tricia will have to stay in Durham for months for recovery.

Friend Rebecca Prince Meyers on Sunday arranged a surprise sendoff for Tricia as the couple headed out of town, with about 200 people lining Landing Drive with signs of love and encouragement.

Nate Lawrenson filmed his wife’s reaction from inside the car.

[embedded content]

Related stories:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.