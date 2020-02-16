Design the new Junior Ranger badge Fort Raleigh National Historic Site

Every year, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site distributes over 1,100 Junior Ranger Badges to visitors from all over the world. The Junior Ranger program is for kids of all ages and anyone young at heart. This year, the park is ordering new wooden badges and seeks artwork submissions from the community.

Here’s how to enter:

Submission – All entries must be digital, and may be submitted through Facebook or email. To submit on Facebook, use the hashtag #JuniorRangerArt. Please ensure your post’s privacy setting allows public view, so that staff may be able to view your submission. Send all email submissions to caha_public_affairs@nps.gov with the subject line titled #JuniorRangerArt.

Deadline – All entries must be submitted by March 25, 2020.

Format – Format must be JPEG, PNG, OR TIF. No watermarks or private logos will be accepted.

Content – Artwork must represent the significance of Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Entries will be judged on their ability to incorporate the diverse history of the park. Examples can include, art portraying elements of The Lost Colony, Carolina Algonquians, the Civil War battle for Roanoke Island, the Freedmen’s Colony, or Reginald Fessenden’s radio work.

Format – Clipart style and black and white drawings will be the designs that work the best. The chosen artwork must fit in the circular design at the middle of the badge and will be reduced in size to measure less than one inch.

All artwork submitted will become the property of the National Park Service for use on the Junior Ranger Badge. The selected art will appear on the Fort Raleigh NHS Junior Ranger Badges and recognized on the park Facebook page.

