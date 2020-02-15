Tyrrell County Schools plan to reopen Monday following threat

Classes will resume on a normal schedule on Monday after Tyrrell Elementary, Columbia Middle and High schools were closed Friday following a possible threat made the day before against the high school.

Superintendent Oliver A. Holley said in a letter to parents that classes were cancelled Friday to allow law enforcement more time to investigate the threat.

“We understand situations such as this are deeply concerning to parents, students, and the greater community,” Holley said.

“We want you to know that the administration of Tyrrell County Schools has exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper actions required by law and in the best interests of our students and faculty,” according Holley.

Holley noted there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on and around the campus as a precaution on Monday.

“In addition, the Student Services staff, along with additional support from Mobile Crisis staff, will be available for those students and staff that are in need,” Holley said.

He also encouraged students, staff and community members to use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting app at https://www.saysomething.net/.

“This system provided useful information to assess this event and respond in a timely manner. As always, if you ‘See Something, Say Something’,” Holley said.

