Foundation grants $2 million in disaster relief funds for Ocracoke Island

A new EMS station, elevation and repair at the Ocracoke School, tram replacement for the passenger ferry and a new dock for community square are the among projects being funded by $2 million in grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

The nonprofit economic-development foundation founded in 1999 to serve North Carolina’s distressed tobacco-dependent rural areas announced the grants last week for Hurricane Dorian recovery.

The grants include:

$500,000 to Hyde County to construct a new EMS station on Ocracoke. The existing station was flooded by Hurricane Dorian.

$900,000 to the Hyde County Schools to support the repair and elevation of several buildings at the Ocracoke School campus. The school was flooded by Hurricane Dorian.

$278,000 to the Ocracoke Foundation (Hyde County) to support the replacement of the main dock in the Community Square. The dock was destroyed during Hurricane Dorian.

$277,400 to the Ocracoke Foundation (Hyde County) to support repair of the Ocracoke Seafood Company building. The building, maintained by the Ocracoke Foundation, was damaged during Hurricane Dorian.

Over two decades, the foundation has funded 1,814 projects totaling $890 million. Golden LEAF’s 15-member Board of Directors is appointed by the Governor, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House.

