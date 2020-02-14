Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake reopens to traffic on Saturday

The Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake is reopening to vehicles on Saturday after a nearly six-month-long rehabilitation project.

The draw bridge was removed during the project to allow workers to access and repair the mechanism that turns the swing span. Lead paint removal, bridge deck replacement and other infrastructure improvements also took place.

Centerville Turnpike is a key thoroughfare for commuters from northeastern North Carolina, and even visitors to the Outer Banks coming from Virginia Beach.

There will be additional weekend closures in the coming months to allow completion of the final phase of the project.

Normal weekday openings of the draw at the top and bottom of the hour for vessels navigating the Intracoastal Waterway will resume Monday. The bridge opens on demand during weekends.

