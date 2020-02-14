A love story: Eastern N.C. astronaut returns home to her very excited dog

NASA astronaut Christina H. Koch returned to home Thursday after a record-breaking 328 days in space — and one earthbound creature was deliriously happy to see her.

Koch, a graduate of N.C. State University, posted a video on Twitter of reuniting with her dog, LBD.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

Koch, who considers Jacksonville her hometown, was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013. She just returned from with the Expedition 59 and 60 crew that launched to the International Space Station in March 2019. Her trek marks the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Earlier this year, Koch tweeted a breath-taking photo of the Outer Banks from space, saying the ocean first inspired her passion to explore, igniting her “fascination with things that make me feel small.”

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.