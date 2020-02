NASA Antares rocket launch rescheduled for Friday

The scrubbed launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague has been rescheduled for 3:43 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Northrop Grumman and NASA have set the next launch attempt for Friday to take advantage of an improved weather forecast and to provide time for testing the replaced ground sensors that aborted this weekend’s launch.

The weather forecast calls for 80% favorable weather conditions. NASA TV coverage of the launch will begin at 3:15 p.m.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

It will appear like a pin-prick of light with an exhaust trail moving across the northeast sky about 90 seconds after launch.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 13th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station

If you want to make the drive to the Chincoteague area, the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops opens at 1:30 p.m. on launch day for public viewing.

Additional locations for catching the launch are Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the launch.

Visitors are reminded that alcohol, pets and firearms are not allowed on the NASA Visitor Center grounds. Also, because of limited parking, over-size vehicles such as campers and recreational vehicles will not be able to park on the Visitor Center grounds.

For more information about the Visitor Center, including directions, see www.nasa.gov/centers/wallops/visitorcenter

If you can’t make it to the Wallops area to view the launch you can still partake in the experience through the Wallops Mission Status Center. There you will find information about the mission and links to live countdown audio as well as live video of the launch.

The Status Center can be reached using a smartphone, computer or tablet using most web browsers. By clicking the tracking link on the Status Center, you can find when you may be able to see the rocket in flight and use your device to find the viewing direction to see the rocket streak across the evening sky.

For more information about International Space Station, visit www.nasa.gov/station

Get more information about Northrop Grumman, its Antares rocket and the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at: http://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

