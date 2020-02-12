More than 2,500 sand bags to be placed along N.C. 12 trouble spots on Ocracoke

The N.C. Department of Transportation will begin placing sand and sandbags starting Wednesday along four segments of N.C. 12 on Ocracoke Island damaged by Hurricane Dorian and last November’s nor’easter.

“The project will involve placing more than 2,500 sandbags along 4,200 feet of roadway at the north end of the island,” said NCDOT spokesperson Tim Hass.

While no major travel delays are expected, traffic control measure will be in place for the safety of workers.

Contractors hope to have the project finished in about three months if the weather cooperates.

“If completion is not possible by mid-May, work will stop until after Labor Day to facilitate summertime traffic,” Hass said.

