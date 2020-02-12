Man faces gun, drug charges after hit-and-run crash on Outer Banks

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Elizabeth City man with hit-and-run, firearms and drug violations after, they say, he left the scene of a crash in Colington over the weekend.

On Feb. 8, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run in the area of Marshy Ridge in Colington. A vehicle description was given and the truck believed involved was location turning off Colington Road onto U.S. 158.

A traffic stop was conducted near Landing Drive with Kill Devil Hills Police Department assisting.

During the incident the driver was checked for weapons and a Glock handgun was found within his waistband, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Glock was checked and turned out to be stolen. Also located in a paints pocket was an amount of cocaine, the release said.

Deangelo Maurice Joyner, 45, of the 500 block of Factory Street in Elizabeth City, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a Firearm by felon, felony possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, hit-and-run, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container in passenger area, and driving while license is revoked, the release said.

Joyner is in custody under a $112,500.00 secured bond.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.