Happy ending: Outer Banks SPCA’s Pet of the Week reunited with her furever family

Dare County’s Current TV produces an Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week video, highlighting one of the cats and dogs that are being cared for at the Animal Shelter. And this week’s star is back with her furever family.

[embedded content]

It took less than 24 hours after this week’s video was posted on the Current TV YouTube channel and begin airing on Current TV-Government on Charter Spectrum channel 191, for Autumn to be headed home.

There are still plenty of furbabies waiting to find a furever home, and some will be at the Outer Banks Brewing Station this Friday for a special Valentine’s Day adoption event from 5 to 7 p.m.

