‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ star makes history at the Oscars

On Sunday night, Zack Gottsagen, star of Outer Banks’ native Tyler Nilson’s movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” became the first person with Down syndrome to present at the Oscars.

Gottsagen shared the stage with co-star Shia LeBeouf to present the award for best live-action short. The 34-year-old actor got a standing ovation inside the Dolby Theatre, and made Oscars history.

Gottsagen and LeBeouf became friends co-starring in the “Peanut Butter Falcon,” the tale of a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential home, and meets up with a small-time outlaw.

Writer and director Tyler Nilson grew up in Colington and graduated from Manteo High School in 2000, and the film is based on the Outer Banks.

