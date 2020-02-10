Lineup announced for Mustang Spring Jam 9 coming May 16-17

World-class musicians and bands from all over the east coast will gather at Mike Dianna’s Grill Room in Corolla May 16-17 for a weekend full of nonstop live music at Mustang Spring Jam 9.

Saturday will be headlined by the Roosevelt Collier Band, known for rolling blues, rock, gospel and funk into one of their famous “get-downs”, featuring Roosevelt’s lightening-fast slide work on the pedal steel.

“Hey everyone, I need you to get excited for Mustang Spring Jam 9 this May where we will be headlining one funky, swampy night,” said musician Roosevelt Collier. “Get your traveling shoes on, getcha presales and meet me on the dance floor!”

Rock and soul by nine-piece band The Commonheart, an eclectic jamgrass set with The Plate Scrapers, some foot-stomping psychedelic funk by Marvelous Funkshun, plus earthy blues tunes by Outer Banks songbird Ruth Wyand & The Tribe Of One will get the crowd primed for day two of Spring Jam.

Sunday will feed everyone’s soul with a full day of live music starting at 1:30pm and the US Foods’ Grilled Cheese Cook-Off from 2-5 p.m.

The Nth Power will headline Sunday fusing soul, jazz, funk and world-beat into a spiritual dance party that will take festival-goers to another level.

Chicago blues steeped in New Orleans rock by piano prodigy Neal Francis paired with white-knuckled rock-n-roll by The Blackfoot Gypsies, funk, soul and R&B by Erin & The Wildfire, progressive folk by Violet Bell and tunes by the Mustang Outreach Program student bands will give the crowd a heavy dose of great live music on Sunday.

“I’m going to fly like an eagle on the Outer Banks this May,” said musician Neal Francis. “Can’t wait to give the best damn show you’ve ever seen.”

Spring Jam will conclude with the official after party starting at 10:30pm at Sundogs with pop rock by Hedonistas.

Mustang Spring Jam 9 two-day tickets are $50 in advance and $60 day of show. Saturday single day tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of show. Sunday single day tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of show. The two-day and Sunday single day tickets include live music and food from the grilled cheese cook-off. Children 12 and under are free.

A limited number of advance only VIP weekend tickets are available for $159. Sunday only VIP tickets are also available for $109. VIP Experience tickets include exclusive access inside Mike Dianna’s Grill Room, beverage tickets (six for weekend VIPs and three for Sunday VIPs), a private bar and indoor restrooms. On Saturday, VIP guests will be welcomed with a three-course dinner inside the restaurant. On Sunday, VIP ticket holders will enjoy brunch and dinner curated by Mike Dianna’s Grill Room’s chefs. The VIP Experience also ensures early access to the venue on Sunday.

A weekend shuttle pass is available for $25 and features on demand service to all Corolla neighborhoods on the paved roads on the Currituck Outer Banks throughout the event. OBX Party Bus is also offering ticket/travel packages from south beaches to Corolla.

Tickets to Mustang Spring Jam 9 are available at MustangMusicFestival.com.

Restaurant owners interested in participating in the grilled cheese cook-off can contact Mike Dianna at beardedfaceproductions@gmail.com. Space is limited.

People looking for accommodations for Mustang Spring Jam 9 are encouraged to contact Village Realty for a partial or full week reservation. Please call (844) 824-7641 (this is a special number for Spring Jam guests) to inquire about rental homes available in Corolla.

A portion of the event proceeds will go to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund and the Mustang Outreach Program. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund protects, conserves, and responsibly manages the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs roaming freely on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks. The Mustang Outreach Program supplements the cultural arts programs in local schools with world-class music performances, residencies and mentoring programs.

A special thank you to US Foods, Village Realty, Foothills Brewing, Outer Banks This Week, TowneBank, JAM Media Solutions, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, Butcher Block, Outer Banks Distilling, Tap Shack, The Willey Agency, Sundogs, Three Dog Ink Media, Outer Banks Milepost and Ignite Life for sponsoring Mustang Spring Jam 9.

For more information, please visit MustangMusicFestival.com.

Founded in 2011, Bearded Face Productions is a full service promotion and production company serving the Outer Banks and beyond in concert, festival and event booking, management and consulting.

Photo:

– 2019 Mustang Event. Photo courtesy of Eye of the Storm Photography.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.