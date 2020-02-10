Cottage Shop skip-the-bag program raises $2,000 for sea turtle hospital

An Outer Banks business aiming at reducing single-use waste and supporting sea turtles donated $2,000 to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center on Jan. 29.

The check came from the operators of The Cottage Shop, which has been promoting its “Skip the Bag, Save a Turtle” program to shoppers. For each customer that chooses to skip taking a bag, The Cottage Shop has been setting aside 10 cents, and many customers choose to pitch in extra contributions. That money adds up, and Marketing & Merchandising Manager Amy Smith says it would be great to see other Outer Banks establishments give it a try.

“It has been a rewarding experience for us to see how dedicated our community and visitors are to reducing waste and supporting endangered sea turtles,” Smith said. “We would love to invite other businesses to join in with the same or similar campaign at their establishments!”

The STAR Center is part of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, and has been busy treating high numbers of cold-stunned sea turtles in recent months. “Our local community has some of the biggest sea turtle fans, and their support is invaluable,” said Communications Coordinator Brian Postelle. “This donation and initiative by The Cottage Shop is so appreciated as our staff and volunteers do so much to help these turtles get healthy and back to sea.”

