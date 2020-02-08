Trawler washes ashore after crew rescued off Cape Lookout

The Coast Guard rescued four men Friday morning after their 78-foot fishing vessel ran aground near Shackelford Banks.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina’s command center received a radio distress call at approximately 3:30 a.m from a crewmember aboard the vessel Tamara Alane, who reported that they had become disabled due to fuel issues, then ran aground and began taking on water.

The crewmembers asked to be removed from the vessel due to harsh weather conditions.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City launched to

assist. Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the four crewmembers and transported them to Michael J. Smith Airport in Beaufort.

There were no reported injuries or visible signs of pollution. The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation and salvage operations.

[Photo courtesy Cape Lookout National Seashore]

The trawler sat on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore Saturday after being washed ashore by strong winds and surf during Friday’s storm.

