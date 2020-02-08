Nags Head firefighters to conduct training exercises at former South Beach Grill

If you see our fire and rescue equipment over the next few days at the former site of South Beach Grill at 6806 South Virginia Dare Trail, don’t be alarmed.

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, which owns the property and will be converting it to a satellite parking lot for The Soundside event site, will be allowing the Nags Head Fire Department to use the building for training exercises.

That includes training in search and rescue, fire hose management, ventilation such as cutting openings in the roof to let out smoke and heat, firefighter safety and survival drills and command and control drills.

There will not be any live fire training. Instead they will be using a smoke generator to make the scenarios as realistic as possible.

If you have any questions concerning the training, or this sounds like fun to you and want to become a volunteer, contact Nags Head Fire and Rescue at 252-449-5909.

