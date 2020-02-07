Strong cold front topples silos; knocks out power and closes schools in northeastern N.C.

Flooded roads and yards, scattered power outages and some damage has been reported in northeastern North Carolina after a strong cold front crossed the state Thursday and early Friday.

Some of the worst damage reported so far locally has been in Tyrrell County, where several grain silos collapsed at Green Valley Farm along N.C. 94 south of Columbia.

A circuit issue knocked out power to around 1,100 customers of Dominion Power in Kitty Hawk Thursday evening.

Along with heavy rain, with as much as 3 inches recorded at some locations, strong southwest winds have pushed water up into the coastal rivers and sounds, causing street flooding in Elizabeth City and other areas along the northern shore of the Albemarle Sound.

Schools in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Tyrrell, Washington, Bertie and Gates were closed due to the travel issues.

This is a developing story, stay with OBX Today for updates.

