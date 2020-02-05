Video: Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember from cargo ship off Hatteras

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 48-year-old man with lacerations on his body and possible concussion from a ship about 20 miles south of Hatteras Island, Tuesday.
The cargo ship Titania contacted watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center, and reported that an engineer found a member of the crew semi-conscious, lying on the deck near a lathe he was operating.
An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched to medevac the man. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.
Be the first to comment