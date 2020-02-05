Video: Coast Guard medevacs injured crewmember from cargo ship off Hatteras

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 48-year-old man with lacerations on his body and possible concussion from a ship about 20 miles south of Hatteras Island, Tuesday.

The cargo ship Titania contacted watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina Command Center, and reported that an engineer found a member of the crew semi-conscious, lying on the deck near a lathe he was operating.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched to medevac the man. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.