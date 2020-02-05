Police investigating after pedestrian struck by a truck in Kill Devil Hills

Kill Devil Hills police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 3:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, according to a news release.

A 55-year-old man from Kill Devil Hills was found semi-conscious in the yard of a residence, after he had been hit by a 2002 white Ford pickup operated by a 57-year-old Kill Devil Hills resident.

The injured man was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing, and the names of those involved have not been released.

