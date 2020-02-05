Kill Devil Hills police cruiser struck by pickup, three hurt in crash on U.S. 158

Three people were hospitalized after a pickup truck collided with a Kill Devil Hills Police Department vehicle early Wednesday on U.S. 158.

According to a news release, the wreck happened at approximately 5:19 a.m. near the corner of South Croatan Highway and Martin Street.

A Kill Devil Hills police officer was parked behind a Dominion Power vehicle with his lights on to alert motorists to the workers’ presence, the department said.

A white Ford pickup headed northbound failed to observe and/or react and struck the patrol car from behind.

The Kill Devil Hills officer seated in his vehicle at the time of the collision was injured in the collision and was transported to the Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seatbelt and thrown into the front windshield. He sustained serious injuries and was flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

A passenger in the pickup was wearing her seat belt, and was taken to Vidant Medical Center by ambulance.

The names of those involved in the wreck have not been released. The Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash

