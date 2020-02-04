Why is the new Kill Devil Hills water tower wearing a cape?

First, the new Kill Devil Hills water tower resembled a very large bong. Now, it’s wearing a black cape.

Contractors are putting the final touches on the 160-foot tower behind the fire station, including painting the base. So the black “cape” is actually a containment curtain painters installed Tuesday to keep paint and blasting debris “from flying onto buildings and cars,” said Derek Dail, the town’s assistant public services director.

“It looks like a cape because it is attached at the base of the tank bowl and is not yet connected to the ground and is flowing in the wind like a cape,” he said.

By late afternoon, the flowing “cape” had been tied down, so no more Batman look for the new tower.

The structure replaces Kill Devil Hills’ 55-year-old, 200,000-gallon water tower with a pedesphere-style, elevated tank. The $2.8 million tower is expected to be complete next month. Once it’s operational, the old tower will come down.

