Kitty Hawk living shoreline project up for state award, and your votes are needed

The Town of Kitty Hawk’s historical First in Flight Access Route Living Shoreline Project on Moore Shore Road has been nominated for a N.C. Department of Transportation Mobi Award.

The Mobi Awards recognize projects that showcase the important and transformational role that investments in multi-modal transportation play in creating vibrant communities in all parts of North Carolina.

Moore Shore Road was utilized by the Wright Brothers to carry the Wright Flier from Kitty Hawk Village to the Big Kill Devil Hill. The road has become a critical access route for first responders and residents during emergencies to bypass traffic delays along U.S. 158.

The road was in danger of being lost due to erosion caused by waves in Kitty Hawk Bay . The project consists of 520-feet linear feet of offshore wood/vinyl sill designed to reduce wave damage along the shoreline. The design also promotes marine habitat with aquatic vegetation and open areas between the sills.

The last day to vote is February 21.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.