Currituck County breaks ground on $23 million Public Safety Center

Currituck County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to kick off construction of the Public Safety Center.

The Public Safety Center is being constructed in Maple, on a site in Community Park near the Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center.

When it is completed in early 2021, the facility will house all of Currituck County’s public safety departments under one roof.

Offices and classrooms will be used by the College of the Albemarle for instruction of its public safety programs.

Office space will be designated for the N.C. Forest Service, with additional offices reserved for use as needed by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

During a hurricane or other county-wide emergency, the building will serve as Currituck’s Emergency Operations Center.

The $23 million project is being funded without an increase of property taxes, according to a news release. The county will fund construction through a loan to be repaid through transfer tax and sales tax.

The College of the Albemarle has contributed $1 million to the project. Additionally, a grant from the N.C. 911 Board of more than $580,000 will help fund the 911 Communications equipment installed in the building.

A large turnout included the Currituck Board of Commissioners, N.C. Rep. Bobby Hanig, N.C. Sen. Bob Steinburg, College of the Albemarle President Jack Bagwell, Currituck County Sheriff Matt Beickert, and County Manager Ben Stikeleather.

County staff from several departments were in attendance, including Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, 911 Communications, and Engineering. Also present were the N.C. Forest Service, members of the College of the Albemarle Board of Trustees, additional COA employees, and local citizens.

