Fundraisers aim to help Outer Banks woman facing possible third double-lung transplant

Outer Banks mom of two Tricia Lawrenson will be evaluated this week at Duke University Hospital for a rare third double-lung transplant. And back at home, friends are planning back-to-back fundraisers at Nags Head Church to help her family with the associated financial burden.

Lawrenson, 37, was diagnosed as a baby with cystic fibrosis, a deadly disease that targets the lungs and digestive system. She has undergone two double lung transplants before, one in 2008, just seven weeks after her daughter was born, and the second in 2013.

Lawrenson family

Her lungs are now in rejection again, and her medical team will assess her this week for the possibility of a third transplant, a surgery only performed about a dozen times across the United States.

Family friend Ashley Olvey, whose 8-year-old daughter also lives with cystic fibrosis, has organized two events at Nags Head Church to benefit the Lawrenson family. On Valentine’s Day, Olvey and volunteers are hosting a babysitting service for parents who’d like a night out.

The event is open to all ages, infant to teen, and there will be CPR certified adults and teens there to help entertain the kids.

The cost will be $10 per child, but if you feel led to give more, all proceeds will directly benefit the Lawrenson family.

Organizers ask that you feed your kids dinner before they come, but a small snack will be provided.

Then on Feb. 15, a community-wide event, “For Love and Lungs,” will feature locals artisans and vendors, along with lunch and sweet treats from local favorites. All proceeds will go to the Lawrenson family.

Organizers are still accepting artists and vendors for the event.

