Extended power outages scheduled for Tuesday on Hatteras and Ocracoke

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative has scheduled several extended outages for Tuesday, and both Hatteras and Ocracoke islands will be operating on generator power for much of the day to allow for work on transmission lines.

Customers in Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo will have outages lasting up to one hour between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Power will be out briefly on the Avon circuit between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The outages are necessary so customers can be switched from the off-island high voltage feed to the generator in Buxton.

Ocracoke will also be operating on its generator during the work, and customers of Tideland EMC should expect brief outages at the time of the switch over.

Both power companies ask that customers conserve electricity as much as possible during the day on Tuesday to minimize the load pulled by the generators.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.