Widespread outage reported for Verizon Wireless customers across North Carolina

Service was down for Verizon Wireless customers across a large portion of North Carolina on Friday.

Local media outlets said the outages stretched from the I-95 corridor to Charlotte, and was impacting cell phones, internet and any other Verizon-related services.

Outage maps showed service issues in other metropolitan areas along the East Coast, including Atlanta, Miami, Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

Verizon uses Charter Communications fiber lines to carry information between its cell sites and the core network in the central N.C. area, according to WRAL-TV.

“This morning Charter made a change to its network which impacted a number of our cell sites,” said an official.

Charter said they are working quickly to fix this issue.

