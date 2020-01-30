Damaged power line cause of outage in Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores

Just over 2,600 customers of Dominion Power in Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores lost power Thursday morning due to a damaged power line.

According to Dominion, the outage was down to 1,562 customers at 11 a.m. Crews had been dispatched and they expect to have the lights back on between noon and 3 p.m.

Just before 12 p.m., the number of customers impacted had dropped to 1,116.

Dominion has not given details about what caused the damage or an exact location.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.