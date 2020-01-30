Coast Guard tows disabled vessel through heavy swells to Wanchese harbor

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet on Thursday morning towed a disabled vessel from offshore back to the inlet and to Wanchese.

The Coast Guard received a report of the vessel experienced complications with its fuel system about 9:30 a.m. six miles nautical miles south of the sea buoy. The vessel had lost power entirely and could also not retract their outlying gear.

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet tows a vessel after it experienced problems offshore Thursday morning. [USGS photo]

Once our boat crew arrived on scene, they made an assessment plan and placed the vessel in stern tow to slowly make their way back to inlet,” the Coast Guard wrote in a Facebook post. “Despite heavy swell during the inbound approach, both vessels safely made their way across the bar.

“Our crew continued the tow back to Wanchese harbor where the boat was safely moored. We are thankful for the quick thinking of our crew and proper communication that made this a successful case!”

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.