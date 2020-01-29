Currituck County warns of scam involving tax judgement mailing that is fake

Currituck County is warning of a scam reported recently involving something coming in the mail that resembles a mailing from the county, but is a fake.

If you receive a notice from “Tax Processing Unit, Currituck County, Public Judgment Records”, this is not something issued by Currituck County,” according to the county’s Facebook page.

The notification asks for a large payment to avoid having Social Security benefits seized and wages garnished.

Anyone who receives such a mailing is asked to report it to the Currituck Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-8204.

