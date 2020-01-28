Two wanted in drug investigation arrested after vehicle, foot chase in Kitty Hawk

Two men that were the subject of a drug investigation led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit Monday evening in Kitty Hawk before crashing his vehicle and being apprehended after a foot chase.

Members of the Dare County Narcotics Division attempted to stop a vehicle for suspected drug violations near the The Marketplace in Southern Shores around 7:30 p.m., according to Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie.

The vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound on U.S. 158 until the drive lost control and struck a light pole at the Kitty Hawk Road intersection.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, and was arrested a short time later after a foot pursuit.

Daniel Brent Lail, 34, of Kill Devil Hills, is charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Jeffrey Wade Drake, 48, homeless, conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $40,000.

