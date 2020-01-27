Project Glam Girls gears up for another year providing free prom attire

Project Glam Girls is opening up its boutique for the sixth year in a row, offering free prom dresses, suits, tuxedos and accessories to Outer Banks teens.

“Much more than a donation bin, Project Glam Girls gives young women and men the opportunity to really experience the joy of ‘shopping’ for the perfect dress, suit or tuxedo as they choose from a dizzying array of gorgeous donated gowns, suits, tuxedos, and accessories while assisted by the project’s friendly, supportive volunteers,” the group says in a news release.

The 2020 Project Glam Girls boutique will be located at Manteo Faith Church, 1037 Burnside Road, Manteo, and will be open Thursday, March 5 (3-8 p.m.), Friday, March 6 (3-8 p.m.), and Saturday, March 7 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). This event is open to all young ladies and gentlemen across the area free of charge.

Currently Project Glam Girls is seeking donations for age appropriate prom dresses, dress shoes, jewelry, hand bags, suits, tuxedos, ties, clothes racks, and full-length mirrors to help fill the racks with new inventory for 2020. Project Glam Girls is fully supported on private donations. Drop off locations are throughout the Outer Banks. Drop off locations include:

Barco Library, 4261 Caratoke Hwy, Barco, NC 27917

Duck’s Cottage, 1240 Duck Rd, Duck, NC 27949

Atlantic Realty-Kitty Hawk, 4729 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

OBX Curtains & More, Kill Devil Hills; Call for drop off times (252) 715-4779

Downtown Books, 105 Sir Walter Raleigh St, Manteo, NC 27954

Manteo Faith Church, 1037 Burnside Rd., Manteo

Fair Haven United Methodist, 24240 Seabreeze Dr., Rodanthe

St. John United Methodist Church, 40336 McMullen Rd., Avon

Fesseden Center, 46830 NC-12, Buxton

Project Glam Girls is funded solely by private donations from the community. Currently the project is seeking financial donations to pay for purchasing plus size dresses, dress racks and food during boutique hours. Anyone interested in making a financial donation should contact Quinn Capps at projectglamgirls@gmail.com.

“Project Glam Girls helped over 120 students last year to find the perfect attire for their prom and even some 8th Grade Formals. I continue to be humbled an overwhelmed by the generosity of this community and how they support Project Glam Girls. I feel this is a very important time for our young people and everyone should have the opportunity to experience it,” founder Quinn Capps said in a news release. “The boutique is run by an amazing group of volunteers and enables young women and men to have “personal shoppers” to help make their experience even nicer.”

There are no special requirements for students to come and shop. If you would like additional information please contact Quinn Capps at projectglamgirls@gmail.com .

