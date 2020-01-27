Kill Devil Hills places clean-up baskets at Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access

The Town of Kill Devil Hills today installed beach clean-up baskets for individual use at the Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access.

The clean-up baskets were placed at the access in hopes that beach-goers take one with them on their walk, allowing for them to collect any litter found along the way, the town said in a news release.

The process is easy: pick up a basket, collect litter, properly dispose of collected litter in the trashcan (located next to the baskets), and return the basket to its holder.

At this time, the beach clean-up baskets can be found at the Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access at 103 South Virginia Dare Trail, in Kill Devil Hills and they are available from Labor Day until Memorial Day. Depending on interest and positive participation, the town will evaluate additional locations and times to host clean-up baskets.

“Together, we can make a difference in our environment — please help us to keep our beach clean by using one of these baskets to pick up litter (even if it’s not yours) during your beach outing,” the news release said.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.