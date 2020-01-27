Dare commissioners honor Rev. Robert Pitsch, 100, for lifetime of service to others

At the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting on January 21, the Reverend Robert “Bob” Pitsch was honored for his lifetime of service to others.

Chairman Bob Woodard presented Rev. Pitsch with a Certificate of Achievement on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in grateful recognition of his exemplary service to the people of Dare County.

Rev. Pitsch celebrated his 100th birthday this month. In his long life, he has provided spiritual leadership and insightful guidance to many–whether in the pulpit, beside someone’s sickbed, or in a community meeting.

Rev. Pitsch gave years of dedicated service to Colington United Methodist Church, though his reach is far beyond those walls.

“What an amazing career Rev. Pitsch has had,” said Woodard. “It’s not about the 100 years, but it’s about what he has accomplished in those 100 years. He has a passionate voice and is a tireless advocate for the forgotten in our community. Every community needs someone like Rev. Pitsch.”

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.