Faulty ventilation fan brings fire crews to Hilton Garden Inn

Fire crews found a faulty ventilation fan causing smoky conditions at the Hilton Garden Inn. [Photo courtesy Southern Shores Fire Department]

Fire crews from the Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores fire departments were called to the Hilton Garden Inn early Sunday for a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival crews found a smoke condition on the third floor, the Southern Shores Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

After a brief investigation units located a faulty ventilation fan. The structure was quickly ventilated and all units cleared, the department said.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

