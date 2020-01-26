Faulty ventilation fan brings fire crews to Hilton Garden Inn

Fire crews from the Kitty Hawk and Southern Shores fire departments were called to the Hilton Garden Inn early Sunday for a possible structure fire.
Upon arrival crews found a smoke condition on the third floor, the Southern Shores Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
After a brief investigation units located a faulty ventilation fan. The structure was quickly ventilated and all units cleared, the department said.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.
