Dead humpback whale washes up in Corolla

The Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network is investigating the death of a humpback whale that washed up on the beach in Corolla on Thursday.

The whale was located near Dolphin Street. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

Last year, four humpback whales washed ashore dead along the Outer Banks and nearby in Virginia, a concerning trend for marine mammal experts.

Humpback whales migrate to the Caribbean in the winter, where they breed and give birth, then head back toward New England for the spring and summer to feed.

That means migrating humpbacks are swimming past this time of year, with many juvenile whales hanging around the Mid-Atlantic to feed rather than head south for romance.

More whales in the water means more risk of harmful human interactions.

Past findings from marine mammal stranding network investigations have led to seasonal management to reduce ship strikes, such as speed restrictions in known migration paths.

The reasons for marine mammal strandings vary, from disease to parasites to environmental injuries and weather events. Many times, a cause is never identified.

