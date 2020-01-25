Currituck County accepting applications for annual dune vegetation cost share program

The Currituck County Dune Vegetation Cost Share Program for 2020 is now open for applications.

Through this program, oceanfront property owners are eligible for reimbursement of the cost to purchase and install American beach grass plants to help protect the dunes.

In 2019, a total of 85,100 grass sprigs were planted through this program. This type of vegetation helps to stabilize the dunes and lessen the effects of erosion and storm damage.

Applications are due by Feb. 14, 2020 and can be found on the Currituck County website at https://co.currituck.nc.us/uncategorized/dune-vegetation-cost-share-program/. Contact the Planning Department at 252-232-3055 if you have any questions.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.