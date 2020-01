This week’s strong onshore winds and rough surf have carved out some tall ledges along the beaches of the Outer Banks.

Known as escarpments, the cliffs were 4 to 5 feet high in Kill Devil Hills earlier this week.

The ledges will take care of themselves, smoothing out in the next few days with offshore winds and lighter swells.

Ledges line the beach in Kill Devil Hills. [Kari Pugh photo]

