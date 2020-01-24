Outer Banks Restaurant Association collecting kitchen equipment for Ocracoke restaurants

The Outer Banks Restaurant Association is collecting kitchen equipment for restaurants in Ocracoke that were affected by Hurricane Dorian. Many lost everything and are starting from scratch.

“We all (restaurant owners) have used kitchen equipment laying around that we aren’t using,” said Mike Kelly with Kelly’s Hospitality Group.

Kelly has a storage unit at Nags Head Self Storage that equipment can be stored in until time to take it all down to Ocracoke.

If you have any equipment that you would like to donate, including dishware, glasses, etc., or questions, please contact Mike Kelly at (252) 202-4116. Donations will be accepted through February 28, 2020.

Outer Banks Restaurant Association participated in Dine Out for Disaster Relief on September 17, 2019. Participating restaurants donated 50 percent of their food sales to the Outer Banks Community Foundation to help our neighbors in Hatters and Ocracoke.

“More than two dozen of our Members did so and we raised over $50,000 to help our friends and neighbors in Ocracoke and Hatteras rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” Lewis said.

More than just an industry support organization, the Outer Banks Restaurant Association represents a diverse and exceptionally talented community famous for culinary creativity and warm southern hospitality.

Organizationally, the core of the OBRA is made up of restaurant owners and managers, but the strength of the association lies in its diversity of affiliates and associate members.

Many of our top suppliers are represented, as well as a solid sampling of our media and advertising partners, but many do not realize that anyone can join as an Associate member.

You need only to be passionate about food and willing to support our efforts to further the culinary excellence on the Outer Banks.

To be a Restaurant level member, you do have to operate an existing restaurant in Dare County, coastal and lower Currituck County.

For more information about the Outer Banks Restaurant Association visit www.obxrestaurantassociation.com. To become a member contact Quinn Capps at obxtasteofthebeach@gmail.com.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.