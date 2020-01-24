More than half-a-billion up for grabs in Mega Millions and Powerball drawings

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are on the rise, and this weekend, North Carolinians have the chance to win them both, totaling over half a billion dollars.

“Both of these jackpots are life-changing,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “In North Carolina, we’ve already seen the dream of winning a jackpot come true for seven players. We’d love to make it eight this weekend.”

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a $130 million annuity worth $88.1 million in cash. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is a $373 million annuity worth $253.7 in cash. This is the largest Powerball jackpot since March 2019.

“You can still win a great prize even if you don’t hit the jackpot,” said Michalko. “There are nine ways to win a prize in both games, so don’t forget to check your tickets.”

One North Carolina player won a $50,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing when the $2 ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky ticket was sold at South Main Kitchen and Tavern on South Main Street in Mount Holly. The prize has yet to be been claimed.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can try their luck and buy $2 Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.