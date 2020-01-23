Jodi Wyant named 2019 Dare County Employee of the Year

Jodi Wyant, Public Health Nurse Supervisor and Manteo Middle School nurse, is the 2019 Dare County Employee of the Year.

Employee of the Month Committee member Shawn Hughes, Fleet Maintenance Supervisor for Dare County Public Works, presented her with the award at the January 6, 2020 Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Our 2019 Employee of the Year is one that is able to manage two roles—one as a peer and the other as a supervisor. In the many nominations presented for Wyant, these are just a few of the comments used to describe her: knowledgeable, a mentor, professional, a cut above the rest, organized, efficient, fantastic supervisor, always available for guidance and support, lovely, funny, phenomenal, creative, intelligent, uplifting, and has a true passion for her job,” said Hughes at the presentation.

Wyant has been with Dare County’s Department of Health and Human Services for 16 years. She started her career at the county in 2003 as a Public Health Nurse, and in 2015 she was promoted to her current role as the Supervisor for the School Health Program.

Through the Department of Health and Human Services, Dare County provides health services to all Dare County Schools’ students by stationing a public health nurse in each school.

Wyant manages and provides leadership for all nine school nurses, coordinates the student dental program and also serves as the nurse for Manteo Middle School. As a school nurse, she provides acute care and first aid for illnesses and injuries that occur at school.

Wyant also assists in the classroom teaching various health topics, providing counseling and encouragement, and auditing student immunization records.

Wyant is a native of Manteo and loves being able to give back to the community that raised her.

